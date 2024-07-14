'Bullet Flew By His Ear': Man Predicted Trump Rally Shooting 4 Months Ago

The 78-year-old had just begun his speech when shots rang out, hitting his right ear.

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt yesterday evening during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Multiple videos shot by bystanders and video journalists showed what happened before, after and the moment when Mr Trump was shot at. Now, a four-month-old video has resurfaced online that predicted the attack on the former US president.

In a video posted on YouTube on March 14, Bradon Biggs spoke about an alleged divine vision he had about the attempt at Trump's life. Biggs has a YouTube channel where he frequently posts videos on "visions and prophetic warnings".

"I saw an attempt on his (Donald Trump) life. This bullet flew by his ear and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum, and I saw he fell to his knees during this timeframe and started worshipping the lord," he said.

The 78-year-old had just begun his speech when shots rang out, hitting his right ear and streaking his face with blood. He dropped to his knees behind the podium. When he emerged about a minute later, he mouthed "Fight! Fight! Fight!" pumping his fist in the air.

Many X users are now posting the clip of Biggs in which he also claim that he saw Trump "winning the presidency".

Recorded on 3/14/24 (verified), Pastor Brandon Biggs recounts a prophecy he saw.



"I saw an attempt on [Trump's] life that this bullet flew by his ear and it came so close to his head that it busted his ear drum. And I saw, he fell to his knees during this timeframe..." pic.twitter.com/U9iGpNmN7j — John Greenewald, Jr. (@blackvaultcom) July 14, 2024

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination.

One rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were injured in the shooting. The suspect was shot dead by a Security Services agent.

The shooting occurred less than four months before the November 5 election, when Trump faces an election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden. Most opinion polls including those by Reuters/Ipsos show the two locked in a close contest.

It was the first shooting of a US president or major party candidate since the 1981 attempted assassination of Republican President Ronald Reagan.

The incident has raised immediate questions about security failures by the Secret Service, which provides former presidents including Trump with lifetime protection.