'Americans Stand' With Japan Mass Stabbing Victims: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Americans "stand with the people of Japan" after a mass stabbing attack south of Tokyo in which two people were feared dead.
Standing aboard a Japanese military ship, he offered "prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack", adding that "all Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieve for the victims and for their families".
