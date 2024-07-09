Dog Turns On Stove In US House, Apple HomePad Alerts Owners Of Fire

The incident occurred in US's Colorado last month at around 4:40 am.

A pet dog's curiosity almost turned deadly for a family in the US after the family pet accidentally switched on the stove at night while its owners were asleep. The family was saved from disaster after their Apple HomePad, a home assistant device, sent an alert notifying them of "high heat". The episode was caught on camera placed in the kitchen.

The incident occurred in US's Colorado last month at around 4:40 am. A CCTV video showed the dog pawing at the kitchen counter during which it turned on the stove.

The camera showed the dog on its hind legs and switching on the stove. Within moments, a few boxes kept on top of the stove caught fire, quickly setting fire to the kitchen. Another video showed the kitchen engulfed in flames and filled with smoke setting off the fire alarm.

On Wednesday, June 26th at 4:43 a.m. CSFD was dispatched to a possible structure fire at a home on the 1600 block of Rushmore Dr. Homeowners reported to our call takers that they had experienced a fire on the stove in their home that had been extinguished by one of the… pic.twitter.com/lohlgUvC2q — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 2, 2024

At this moment, the Apple HomePad sent an alert to the owners who were awakened by the "high heat" notification. One of them put off the fire before the fire department arrived.

When the fire department officials arrived they saw the video recorded in the kitchen and shared it on social media. The video has over 13,000 views on X.

The owner was taken to a local hospital to get treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

“This is a good reminder to always have working smoke alarms inside and outside every sleeping area and on every floor of the home, ensure all combustibles are away from your stovetop/oven, and know two ways out of every room in your home in the event of a fire,” the fire department said in a post on X.

X users have slammed the owners for neglect after the incident arguing that flammable boxes should not have been put on top of the stove. Other warned that a similar incident involving a child could also have taken place.