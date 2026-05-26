Dog Accidentally Fires Shotgun In US, Injures Woman Standing Nearby

A dog accidentally fired a shotgun inside a pickup truck at a gas station in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, over the weekend, the New York Post reported, citing local police. The authorities confirmed that a woman waiting at a nearby red light was injured. The bizarre incident happened just before noon Saturday at Short Stop, a baseball-themed convenience store. According to Scottsbluff police reports obtained by KNOP, the dog's owner had left the vehicle to go inside the store, leaving the dog and another passenger behind.

While the owner was in the store, the dog began pawing around the back seat and found a shotgun. The animal somehow triggered multiple shots through the passenger-side door, police said.

One of the bullets travelled across the gas station parking lot and hit a woman at a traffic light yards away.

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The passenger who had stepped out of the truck reportedly watched in disbelief as the dog fired the weapon.

The victim was struck in the arm and taken to the hospital. Police said her injury is non-life-threatening. Officers initially responded to reports of someone firing a BB gun, but found the dog and the smoking shotgun in the truck.

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Nebraska law prohibits travelling with a loaded shotgun in a vehicle on any highway. Violating it is a low-level misdemeanour carrying at least a $50 fine. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

It's not the first time a dog has accidentally discharged a firearm in the US, but officials noted the Scottsbluff case is unusual for the distance the round travelled and the fact it hit someone outside the vehicle.