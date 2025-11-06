Does Trump Have A Plan To Denuclearise US, Russia And China? "Maybe"

Trump said that Russia is second on nuclear power, while China is a distant third. (File)
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he may be working on a plan to denuclearise with China and Russia, without providing details.
"We redid our nuclear - we're the number one nuclear power, which I hate to admit, because it's so horrible," Trump said during a speech at the American Business Forum in Miami.
"Russia's second. China's a distant third, but they'll catch us within four or five years," Trump said. "We're maybe working on a plan to denuclearise, the three of us. We'll see if that works."
