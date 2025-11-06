Does Trump Have A Plan To Denuclearise US, Russia And China? "Maybe"

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he may be working on a plan to denuclearise with China and Russia, without providing details.

"We redid our nuclear - we're the number one nuclear power, which I hate to admit, because it's so horrible," Trump said during a speech at the American Business Forum in Miami.

"Russia's second. China's a distant third, but they'll catch us within four or five years," Trump said. "We're maybe working on a plan to denuclearise, the three of us. We'll see if that works."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)