'Distressing': Indian Woman In US Among 10% Of Employees Laid Off From Tesla

Ms Karnik was among the 10% of Tesla employees who were laid off this week.

An Indian woman in the US recently took to LinkedIn to share her sudden layoff by electric vehicle maker Tesla. Sneha Karnik, who was a Business Process Analyst at Tesla, penned a note about her journey in the company. According to her post, she was among the 10% of Tesla employees who were laid off this week. She called her sudden change in the job status "disheartening and distressing" and urged others to help her find leads for her next employment.

"I could never have imagined that I would be typing this message. It's truly unfortunate that I am among the 10% of Tesla employees who were laid off today. The sudden logging out from all business platforms yesterday heightened my unease, and this was confirmed this morning," Ms Karnik wrote in her LinkedIn post.

Ms Karnik revealed she started her journey at Tesla as an intern and gradually progressed into a Business Process Analyst role. "It's disheartening and distressing to find myself in this situation," she said.

"Adding to the challenge is my status on an F1-OPT visa, which gives me just a 60-day window to secure new employment," Ms Karnik continued.

She further reached out to her LinkedIn network for support and urged others to help her find leads or job openings. "I'm reaching out to my network for support as I explore opportunities in Process, Operations, and Business Analytics roles. Any leads or job openings you can share would be greatly appreciated," she concluded.

Ms Karnik shared the post just two days back. Since then, it has amassed nearly 3,000 reactions and several comments.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle maker on Monday said that it would be cutting more than 10% of its global workforce. In an internal email, accessed by electrick.com, Mr Musk said rapid growth that has led to duplication of roles in the company and cost reduction was necessary for the "next phase of growth".

"As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity. As part of this effort, we've done a thorough review of the organisation and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done," he wrote.