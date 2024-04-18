Watch: Electric Humanoid Robot Unveiled By Boston Dynamics, Internet Calls It 'Creepy'

The company shared the first look of the new product.

From performing simple duties to advanced tasks, robots have entered practically every industry and are changing the world we live in. In the past decade, robotic technology has improved dramatically. Now, an American engineering and robotics company Boston Dynamics unveiled the next generation of its humanoid Atlas robot on Wednesday. The announcement came just a day after the company retired the hydraulic Atlas robot.

The newest model, which has been made after decades of development, has been designed for commercial use and is intended to address "real-world applications," according to Boston Dynamics. The company said on its website, "The electric version of Atlas will be stronger, with a broader range of motion than any of our previous generations."

"In the months and years ahead, we're excited to show what the world's most dynamic humanoid robot can really do-in the lab, in the factory, and in our lives," Boston Dynamics said. As demonstrated by videos on the company's website, the earlier hydraulic version of the Atlas robot was capable of lifting and moving a large range of things.

Boston Dynamics is collaborating with Hyundai, whom it merged with in 2021, to "test and iterate" Atlas applications in the next few years. They said, "This is the first look at a real product. But it certainly isn't the last."

Boston Dynamics took to social media to share a video of the new robot. In the clip, Atlas is first seen lying on the ground. The humanoid then robot rolls over and folds its legs back over its body as it boots up, resembling a creature from a science fiction horror film. It then stands up and twists its waist 180 degrees. It wanders away in the next few moments, taking more deliberate and linear steps, and spins its head a couple of times to reveal what looks to be a big camera lens. "We promise this is not a person in a bodysuit," the company said alongside the video.

We promise this is not a person in a bodysuit. https://t.co/S9FgfpqvrWpic.twitter.com/G30sXHQ93C — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) April 17, 2024

Since being shared, many people on social media had mixed reactions to the 40-second clip.

"BD: 'we need to make it look friendly and humanoid' Also BD: make it stand up like he needs an exorcism', said a user.

"It needs a cooler name than atlas," commented a person.

Another said, "I love how it's a humanoid but isn't restricted by human limitations. Absolutely amazing!!"

"Might not be a person in a suit but it still looks creepy," a user said.

"You guys need to rewatch terminator," another user wrote in reference to the movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.