President Donald Trump denied a report that he voiced unhappiness with Vice President JD Vance for blaming the Republicans' midterm wipeout on the war with Iran.

During a Friday news conference, Trump said Vance's post-election social media post, in which he said the war angered voters, was a "very accurate statement." But Trump reiterated that, if given the chance to make the decision all over again, he would "absolutely" still have started the conflict in order to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"I didn't say I was unhappy with it. I thought the statement was fine," Trump said. "No problem there at all."

Trump's comments about Vance are being closely watched, as the vice president is considered a potential top contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

Vance was standing at the president's side at the White House and smiled as Trump responded to a reporter's question about their relationship. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, viewed as a potential Vance rival in 2028, stood on the other side of the president and shook his head.

READ | Donald Trump "Frustrated" With JD Vance Over Iran War Remarks Post Midterm Rout: Report

The New York Times reported earlier this week, citing anonymous sources, that Trump had privately complained to aides and allies that the vice president should have also defended his decision to go to war.

When asked if the war was worth losing control of the Senate, Vance declined to answer directly.

"The president is the one who makes the decision. And the president has said he would do it again," Vance said. "And my view is that my goal is - and my job is - to support the president of the United States."

While Trump publicly praised Rubio and Vance, he also appeared to revel in pitting the two men in a competition against each other. He encouraged both men to deliver opening remarks to reporters recapping his trip to Asia. And after he called up White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to speak, the president needled Vance and Rubio.

"We have breaking news. He was better than these two guys. Do you want to run for president?" Trump quipped.

The president has shown a willingness in recent weeks to publicly criticize his vice president while also downplaying any schism. After Vance argued in a lengthy social media post that the war in Iran was to blame for the GOP's loss of its House and Senate majorities, Trump said that Vance also should have defended the original decision to go to war.

"A lot of people didn't like his comments, but not me. He was right other than one thing," Trump told reporters Nov. 8. "He should've made one other statement, one statement that I think is very important: 'If you had to do it again, would you do it again?' The answer is yes."

Vance's social media post appeared to put some distance between himself and the president after Democrats' midterm victories. The election results have raised questions about the durability of Trump's political coalition, presenting a challenge for a vice president mulling higher ambitions who has closely aligned himself with Trump and his agenda.

READ | 2028 White House Race: 4 Potential Contenders Catching Voters' Attention

In the aftermath of the midterm elections, Trump, who has not endorsed a presidential candidate for 2028 and has repeatedly touted both Vance and Rubio, publicly mused on whether Vance might run for president at all. Vance has said he would make a decision on whether to run next year.

"You can have a lot of people, maybe a lot of people running, maybe nobody's going to run, maybe he won't run, I don't know who's going to run," Trump told reporters Nov. 4, referencing Vance.

Vance said in an interview with Mark Halperin in October that he believed Trump would endorse him if he decided to run in 2028. When Trump was asked about Vance's comments shortly thereafter, with the vice president standing behind him in the Oval Office, the president said it was "very early" to be discussing an endorsement and that the two hadn't talked on the matter.

Trump was asked Friday which of Vance and Rubio he'd prefer as president after him.

"Oh, let me give you the answer," Trump said with a chuckle, then didn't say more.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)