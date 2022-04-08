Destruction In Borodianka 'Much More Horrific' Than Bucha: Ukraine's Zelensky

According to Zelensky, there are even more victims of Russian occupiers in Borodianka.

The destruction left by Russian troops in the town of Borodianka outside of Kyiv is "much more horrific" than the situation uncovered in the nearby town of Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

"They have started sorting through the ruins in Borodianka," Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation. "It's much more horrific there, there are even more victims of Russian occupiers."

Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv region about a week ago to regroup in the east, leaving scenes of death and horror in commuter towns around the capital.

Ukraine has accused the Russians of executing hundreds of peaceful civilians, some of whom were discovered dead with their hands tied behind their backs, as well as of torture and rape.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said earlier Thursday that rescue workers recovered 26 bodies from underneath two destroyed apartment buildings in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, again accusing Moscow of targeting civilian areas.

"Just in the rubble of two apartment blocs, 26 bodies were recovered," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook. "Only the civilian population was targeted: there is no military site here," she said, adding it was "impossible to predict" how many more dead there were at the site.

Venediktova said the Russians have used cluster bombs and heavy multiple rocket launchers "that bring death and destruction."

"Evidence of the Russian forces' war crimes is at every turn," she wrote.

"The enemy treacherously shelled residential infrastructure in the evenings, when there was a maximum amount of people home," Venediktova said. "Their only aim was the civilian population, there are no military facilities around here."

She accused Russian forces of engaging in "killings, torture and beatings" of civilians, as well as sexual assault.

Venediktova said Ukrainian law enforcement officers were collecting evidence from Borodianka for local and international courts.

