'Om Shanti Shanti': Hindu Priest The 1st Speaker At Democrat Event Day 3

Rakesh Bhatt is a priest at the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland.

Chants of "Om Shanti Shanti" reverberated across the hall as a Hindu priest began proceedings on day 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Rakesh Bhatt, a priest at the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland, chanted a Vedic prayer seeking blessings for a united country.

"Even if we have differences, when it comes to the nation, we have to be united," Mr Bhatt said.

"We should be in unison. Let our minds think together. Let our hearts beat as one. All for the betterment of society. May this make us powerful so we can unite and make our nation proud," the senior Hindu priest added.

Sri Rakesh Bhatt, a Hindu priest with Sri Shiva Vishnu Temple in MD, delivers invocation in Sanskrit & English at start of 3rd night of DNC convention in Chicago: “Even if we have differences…we have to be united & it moves us towards justice for all. We are 1 universal family.” pic.twitter.com/i2rsqSWhq0 — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) August 22, 2024

Taking the stage ahead of Kamala Harris' big night on Thursday, Mr Bhatt urged America to choose a leader who believes in the Vedic concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the whole world is one family).

"We are one universal family. Truth is our foundation and always prevails. Lead us from unreal to real, from darkness to the light, and from death to immortality. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Mr Bhatt said.

Rakesh Bhatt is a Madhwa priest who moved to the US from Bengaluru. He trained in Rig Veda and Tantrasaara (Maadhva) Agama, under his guru, Pejavar Swamiji of Udupi Ashta Matha.

Mr Bhatt, who speaks Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Tulu fluently, holds a Bachelor's and Master's degree in three languages: Sanskrit, English, and Kannada. He earned his English and Kannada degrees from Osteen College, Bengaluru, and his Sanskrit degree from Jayachamarajendra College. Following a brief stint at Udupi Ashta Matha, he worked briefly at Badrinath and Raghavendra Swami Koil, Salem, before joining Sri Sri Vishnu Temple in July 2013.

Ajay Bhutoria, Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic Party, remarked, "Rakesh Bhatt's Hindu prayer at the DNC today is a significant moment, showcasing the Democratic Party's commitment to inclusivity and diversity."

"It is heartening to see the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of the Indian American community being honoured on such a prominent stage. This moment reflects the growing influence and recognition of our community within the fabric of American society," Mr Bhutoria said.

Hindu prayer at the DNC Convention today is a significant moment, showcasing the Democratic Party's commitment to inclusivity and diversity. It is heartening to see the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of the Indian American community being honored on such a prominent stage pic.twitter.com/6wNsnthmbd — Ajay Jain Bhutoria (@ajainb) August 22, 2024

The Democrats will officially hand the baton to 59-year-old Kamala Harris with hopes of defeating Donald Trump in the US presidential elections later this year.

Polls show the race remains close, but Harris is moving slightly ahead - a remarkable turn of events, given that only a month ago Trump seemed to be gaining a steadily tightening grip over Joe Biden.