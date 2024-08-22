Vice President Pick Set To Star On Day 3 Of Democratic Convention

Tim Walz, the Governor from Minnesota, will accept the nomination to be Kamala Harris's White House running mate.

The former National Guard officer has been making a name for himself as one of the Democrats' most effective communicators, with his criticism of Trump and running mate J.D. Vance as "weird" going viral shortly before Harris entered the race.

The chemistry between Harris and Walz and the noise energy generated at their rallies is helping to fuel Democratic hopes that they can defeat Trump in November.

On Day 2, Michelle Obama highlighted Kamala Harris' background, highlighting her multi-racial origin as "the embodiment of stories we speak about (in) this country. "Her story is your story. It is my story," she said, in response to jibes by Donald Trump.

Her counterattacks were brief but packed a punch, and included a sarcastic dig at the twice-impeached former President for running for "one of those Black jobs".

Her husband and former US President Barack Obama came with the second punch against Trump and said, "Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden elevator nine years ago," Mr Obama said. "It has been a constant gripe, conspiracy theories and grievance that has been getting worse since he is afraid of losing to Kamala."

Kamala Harris will make a big speech on August 22, the last day of the event, but one of the notable speakers yesterday will be her husband, Doug Emhoff, a successful lawyer. If Harris wins, then Emhoff will be the first "first gentleman" of the United States.

Mr Emhoof cheered for his wife and said "She brings both joy and toughness to this task. At this moment in our nation's history, she is exactly the right president."

The convention served as a farewell for Joe Biden, who withdrew his nomination in an unprecedented move witnessed in modern US electoral history. In 1968, President Lyndon B Johnson declared in the middle of the Vietnam War that he would not run for re-election.