Live: Kamala Harris' Running Mate Tim Walz To Speak On Day 3 Of Democratic Convention

The 2024 Democratic National Convention continues today with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the running mate of Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, set to deliver the keynote address. As the convention enters its third day, anticipation is high for Walz's speech.

In addition to Walz, prominent figures such as former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are scheduled to speak. Wednesday's theme is "A Fight for Our Freedoms," where Democrats will emphasise the importance of Harris as a defender of American freedoms and argue that former President Donald Trump poses a significant threat to the nation.

On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama captivated the audience with their powerful speeches, receiving standing ovations. In his remarks, Obama criticised Trump, stating that the US cannot afford another four years of chaos.

