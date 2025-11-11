Delhi 10/11 Blast: Grief Pours In From Across World, UK And US Issue Advisories

Leaders across the globe expressed grief and shock after at least nine people were killed and several others injured in a car blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi. Several nations also issued security advisories to their citizens residing in India, asking them to exercise caution and avoid crowded areas.

The United States

The US Embassy in India took to X to condole the loss of life in the explosion and said, "Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The US Embassy also issued a security alert for its citizens living in India after a blast took place near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening.

"On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert," it said in a statement.

In the list of actions to take, the US Embassy asked its citizens to "avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi and crowds; monitor local media for updates; be aware of surroundings; stay alert in locations frequented by tourists."

The United Kingdom

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, also expressed grief over the loss of life in the blast and said, "My thoughts are with all those affected by the explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi today."

She also shared an updated travel advisory and said, "If you are in the immediate area, please follow the advice of the local authorities."

Argentina

Mariano Caucino, Argentina's Ambassador to India, in a post on X, said, “On behalf of the people and government of Argentina, we convey our condolences to those who lost loved ones as a consequence of the Red Fort blast. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we wish a complete and swift recovery to all those injured."

France

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou also took to X and said, “On behalf of the French people and government, I extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in the Red Fort blast. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish a full and complete recovery to all those injured."

Sri Lanka

The High Commission of Sri Lanka said in a post on X, "The High Commission of Sri Lanka conveys its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic explosion in Delhi this evening and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people and government of India."

Morocco

The Embassy of Morocco said on X, "My colleagues join in expressing our most sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the families who lost their loved ones following the Red Fort metro station blast. May the departed souls rest in peace. Our wishes also for prompt recovery to the injured."

Australia

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, wrote on X, "Our deepest condolences go out to all those affected by the incident this evening near Delhi's Red Fort. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, and we wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Iran

The Iranian Embassy in India also condoled the loss of lives, extending condolences to the government and the people of India. “The Embassy also conveys its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes patience and comfort for them, as well as a speedy recovery for those injured in this tragic incident," it said in a statement.

The Blast

A car explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday killed nine people and injured at least 20 others. The blast, which triggered a fire that damaged several vehicles parked nearby, took place near gate no. 1 of the Red Fort metro station, the fire services said.

The cause is being investigated, but probe agencies said it was a terror blast.

New Delhi international airport, metro stations and government buildings were placed on a high security alert after the explosion, the government said.

Images from the scene showed some shattered windowpanes and mangled pieces of vehicles, while plumes of fire billowed from the burning cars.

Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters that a Hyundai i20 car exploded near a traffic signal close to the Red Fort. He said CCTV footage from cameras in the area will form part of the investigation.

“We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account,” Shah said. “All options will be investigated immediately, and we will present the results to the public.”