Lululemon founder Chip Wilson has sparked controversy after suggesting that men in Canada who want to have more children may have to import brides from Thailand, blaming women's reproductive choices for declining birth rates. The 71-year-old made the remarks while speaking at the Axis Connects Leadership Forum in Calgary, Canada, on November 23. His comments about women's reproductive choices, birth control and employment opportunities reportedly drew gasps from the audience, with some attendees walking out of the event, The Guardian reported.

The conference, organised by non-profit organisation Axis Connects, was attended by around 720 people, most of them women. Wilson was invited for a fireside chat moderated by the organisation's CEO, Nuvyn Peters.

According to The Globe and Mail, Wilson told the audience that women in Canada were not having as many children as men wanted. He suggested that men who wanted larger families might have to look outside the country, including Thailand, to find partners.

His remarks reportedly went beyond women's reproductive choices. Wilson also discussed the role of birth control in women's careers, suggesting that it had made employers more comfortable hiring women in their early 20s.

According to people present at the event, he said companies might hesitate to hire a 22-year-old woman because she could become pregnant the following year and take maternity leave. He suggested that access to birth control had helped women secure opportunities early in their professional lives.

Wilson also reportedly argued that men were often better suited to lead women's apparel companies because of their understanding of what looks good on women's bodies. He suggested the same logic applied to women heading companies that make clothing for men.

The comments reportedly left several attendees uncomfortable, with some leaving the venue. The fireside chat also ended around 15 minutes earlier than scheduled.

"There were audible gasps in the room and everyone was clearly uncomfortable. It was a mix of disengaging, walking out and also just complete shock of what was being said on stage," one person said.

Organisers, Lululemon Respond To Controversy

Axis Connects acknowledged the backlash following Wilson's appearance. In an email to The Globe and Mail, CEO Nuvyn Peters said several of his comments were offensive and inconsistent with the organisation's values and mission.

"We understand why those remarks caused concern and disappointment among members of our community. His comments also underscore an uncomfortable reality: attitudes and assumptions that hold women back in the workplace and in leadership have not disappeared. Challenging those attitudes is central to the work and ethos of Axis Connects," Peters added.

A spokesperson for Wilson, however, pushed back against the criticism. The spokesperson highlighted his record of mentoring women who went on to become executives and millionaires following Lululemon's public listing. The spokesperson also described headlines critical of Wilson as clickbait aimed at undermining his contributions.

Lululemon also distanced itself from the remarks, pointing out that Wilson has not held a management or board position at the company for several years, although he remains a major shareholder.

Not The First Time Chip Wilson Has Faced Backlash

Wilson's latest comments have brought renewed attention to his controversial history with remarks about women's bodies.

He founded Lululemon in Vancouver, Canada, in 1998. The company grew into one of the world's best-known athletic apparel brands, particularly for its yoga and athleisure wear.

In 2013, Wilson stepped down as chairman of Lululemon's board after the company's yoga pants faced criticism for being see-through. At the time, he blamed the problem on the body types of some customers, triggering widespread criticism.

During Monday's event, Wilson reportedly revisited the controversy, claiming his earlier comments had been misconstrued. He said he had been referring to women wearing clothing in sizes that were too small.

Wilson, whose fortune is estimated to exceed C$6 billion, has remained a significant shareholder in the company despite stepping away from its leadership.