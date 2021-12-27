Defence Ministry Clearance Now Mandatory For Foreigners To Marry Sri Lankan Locals

The law regarding foreign-local marriages will come into effect from January 1, 2022. (Representational)

Sri Lanka has made it mandatory for foreigners to get a clearance from the Defence Ministry if they wish to marry locals, citing national security reasons.

The new law, to come into effect from January 1, 2022, is criticised by both the Opposition and civil groups.

Registrar General WMMB Weerasekera, in a circular dated October 18, said that the decision has been taken due to national security reasons.

According to the circular, relevant officials had discussed that "national security and issues can arise (sic) from the marriages between foreigners and Sri Lankans".

It said that a decision has been made to register such marriages only through the Additional District Registrars after obtaining a "security clearance report" relates to the foreign party.

Criticising the move, leading Opposition legislator Harsha de Silva questioned: "What kind of discrimination is this?"

Civil society personalities also questioned the circular on social media.

The security clearance report will certify that the foreign party was free of being convicted for any offence during the last six months, the circular reads.

Government officials said that the move was needed to prevent locals from being duped by foreigners into marriages. It was also motivated by the need to keep check on increased drug peddling by foreigners who marry locals.