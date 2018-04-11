'Deadpool' Star Arrested For Making False Bomb Threat On Train

According to news agency ANI, a press release from the District of Connecticut's Department of Justice, the 'Deadpool' star was placed under arrest for allegedly "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut."
As reported by The Independent, the press release added that Mr Miller called a 911 dispatcher on March 18 in New Jersey saying that "he was on Amtrak Train 2256 traveling from Washington D.C. towards Penn Station in New York City, and that a female passenger has a bomb in her bag."
The 36-year-old actor was released on a $100,000 bond on Tuesday. If found guilty, he faces up to five years in jail.