'Deadpool' Star Arrested For Making False Bomb Threat On Train

'Deadpool' actor TJ Miller, who played the character 'Weasel' arrested for making false bomb threat London: Hollywood star TJ Miller was arrested in New York on Monday for allegedly calling the police and "intentionally giving false information" about a fake bomb threat.



According to news agency ANI, a press release from the District of Connecticut's Department of Justice, the 'Deadpool' star was placed under arrest for allegedly "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut."



As reported by The Independent, the press release added that Mr Miller called a 911 dispatcher on March 18 in New Jersey saying that "he was on Amtrak Train 2256 traveling from Washington D.C. towards Penn Station in New York City, and that a female passenger has a bomb in her bag."



The press release also stated, an attendant on TJ Miller's "actual train" said that he "appeared intoxicated upon boarding in Washington, that he consumed multiple drinks on the train, and that he had been removed in New York owing to his intoxication. The attendant also advised that Miller had been involved in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him in the first class car."



The 36-year-old actor was released on a $100,000 bond on Tuesday. If found guilty, he faces up to five years in jail.





