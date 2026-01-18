'Dangerous Downward Spiral': EU Warning Over US' Greenland Tariff Threats

European Union leaders on Saturday warned of a "dangerous downward spiral" over US President Donald Trump's vow to implement increasing tariffs on European allies until the US is allowed to buy Greenland.

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa said in posts on X.

Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. They are essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole.



We have consistently underlined our shared transatlantic interest in peace and security in the Arctic, including… — António Costa (@eucopresident) January 17, 2026

Read | Denmark Calls Trump's Greenland Tariff Threats A "Surprise"

The bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said tariffs would hurt prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic, while distracting the EU from its "core task" of ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among allies," Kallas said on X.

"Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity. If Greenland's security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO."

China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among Allies.



If Greenland's security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO.



Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity.



We also… — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 17, 2026

Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 countries will convene on Sunday for an emergency meeting to discuss their response to the tariff threat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)