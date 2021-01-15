WHO Team In China For Coronavirus Origin Probe; Other Latest Updates

US became latest country to require arriving passengers to present a negative test. (File)

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the coronavirus is to begin virtual meetings with their Chinese hosts from a hotel in the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

Hungary's medical regulator will hopefully give a "clear answer" in a few days on whether the country can start using a vaccine developed by China for mass inoculations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio.

The Italian government has approved a new stimulus package worth 32 billion euros ($38.8 billion) to prop up the battered economy.

Chancellor Angela Merkel wants "very fast action" to counter the spread of COVID-19 mutations after Germany recorded a record number of deaths from the coronavirus.

Russia plans to apply to the European Union next month for approval of its Sputnik V vaccine.

France will strengthen border controls and bring forward its night curfew by two hours to 6 p.m. for at least a fortnight.

ASIA-PACIFIC

China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months due to a severe outbreak in the northeast that has put more than 28 million people under lockdown.

Australia is on course to record its second straight day of zero local COVID-19 cases, helped by tougher restrictions on public movement and internal borders.

Japan will temporarily suspend exemptions allowing foreign athletes to train in the country ahead of the Summer Olympics, Kyodo News reported.

The Philippines extended by two weeks a ban on travellers from more than 30 territories and countries where a more transmissible COVID-19 variant has been detected.

AMERICAS

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is due to outline his plan to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 as he prepares to take office amid soaring infection rates.

Quebec may space out doses of COVID-19 vaccines by as long as 90 days, beyond the recommended 42-day interval as high caseloads threaten to overwhelm its hospitals.

Hospitals in Brazil's northern state of Amazonas ran short of oxygen and made an urgent call for help from the United States on Thursday.

Caribbean tourism officials are rushing to increase COVID-19 testing capacity after the United States became the latest country to require nearly all arriving passengers to present a negative test within 72 hours of departure.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

South Africa delayed the start to its new school year by two weeks to Feb. 15, in order to prevent schools becoming transmission centres for COVID-19, as the country's main mining industry body said it has agreed to support the government in the rollout of vaccines, including providing financial support.

The Gambia has recorded its first two cases of the highly infectious coronavirus variant first found in Britain.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

A vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group, a Sinopharm subsidiary, is safe in those aged between three and 17, based on clinical data obtained by the company, state media reported.

Britain's transport minister said scientists think that vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in Brazil.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Asian shares stumbled lower and oil prices fell on Friday, as rising COVID-19 cases in China reinforced investor concerns over the prospects for a global economic recovery.

Britain's economy shrank in November for the first time since the initial COVID-19 lockdown last spring, hit by a tightening of social-distancing rules.

