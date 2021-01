Moderna's approval paves way for second option in France's inoculation campaign

France's national health authority said Friday that it had approved the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Moderna for people 18 and older, clearing the way for a second option in the country's inoculation campaign.

The move follows EU approval for the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday.

