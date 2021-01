Dr Reddy's an independent board found Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Monday an independent board found Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be safe in its mid-stage trial in India, and recommended progressing to late-stage trials.

The company has submitted the mid-stage trial safety data to India's drug regulator for review and approval to continue late-stage trials, Dr.Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

