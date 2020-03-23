Little Upset With China, Should Have Told Us About Coronavirus: Donald Trump

"They should have told us about this," Donald Trump told a regular press conference at the White House.

Little Upset With China, Should Have Told Us About Coronavirus: Donald Trump

"I'll be honest with you," Donald Trump to China

Washington:

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is "upset" with China over a lack of cooperation and information early on in the coronavirus crisis.

"They should have told us about this," Trump told a regular press conference at the White House.

"I'm a little upset with China. I'll be honest with you..., as much as I like President Xi and as much as I respect the country and admire the country," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
US China RelationsDonald TrumpUpset with China

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter