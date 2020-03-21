EU Approves 300 Billion Euro For Coronavirus Aid Package

300 billion euros ($323 billion) aid will ease the economic burden of the coronavirus.(Representational)

The European Commission on Saturday approved a proposal by France to guarantee up to 300 billion euros ($323 billion) in state aid to ease the economic burden of the coronavirus.

The EU body approved three measures by France "to help its economy manage the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak," said Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president in charge of competition policy at the EU Commission.

"These are expected to mobilise 300 billion euros of liquidity support for companies affected by this unprecedented situation... We are working around the clock with member states to enable them to take swift, effective and targeted action," she added.

