Advertisement

"Completely Unacceptable": EU Slams Israel Attacks On Lebanon Peacekeepers

A series of Israeli attacks have injured United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Completely Unacceptable": EU Slams Israel Attacks On Lebanon Peacekeepers
UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions in Lebanon.
Luxembourg:

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Monday denounced as "completely unacceptable" a series of Israeli attacks that have injured United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

"The 27 (EU) members agreed on asking (the) Israelis to stop attacking UNIFIL," Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "It's completely unacceptable attacking United Nations troops," he said.

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.

"Many European members are participating in this mission," Borrell noted. "Their work is very important."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on UN chief Antonio Guterres Sunday to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of "harm's way", saying Hezbollah was using them as "human shields".

UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions.

Also Read: "Move Lebanon Peacekeepers Out Of Harm's Way, Right Now": Netanyahu To UN

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
European Union, Lebanon, UNIFIL Lebanon
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Ukraine Destroys Russian Military Transport Plane
"Completely Unacceptable": EU Slams Israel Attacks On Lebanon Peacekeepers
Hurricane Milton To Bring Water Surge Of Up To 15 Feet To Tampa Bay
Next Article
Hurricane Milton To Bring Water Surge Of Up To 15 Feet To Tampa Bay
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com