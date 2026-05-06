Companies Must "Reconceptualise Work" In AI Era: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Companies will need to "reconceptualise work" as they move towards building agentic systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said.

As artificial intelligence and autonomous agents take over more execution-heavy tasks, businesses will have an opportunity to expand human agency and rethink how work itself is structured and delivered, he added.

"Every firm will need to reconceptualize work as they build agentic systems," Nadella wrote on social media platform X. "As AI and agents take on more of the execution, the opportunity is to expand human agency and redesign how work gets done."

Every firm will need to reconceptualize work as they build agentic systems.



As AI and agents take on more of the execution, the opportunity is to expand human agency and redesign how work gets done.



An in-depth look from the team at what this shift means and key considerations… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) May 5, 2026

In a new article titled "Agents, human agency, and the opportunity for every organization", Microsoft said that as artificial intelligence is set to change the way work is done inside companies, the key question is whether companies are built in a way that can actually capture this increased human agency and turn it into real business value.

Microsoft calls this shift the "new agency equation" as agents take on execution and humans gain more space to make decisions and own outcomes.

The company analysed trillions of anonymised productivity signals from Microsoft 365 and also surveyed 20,000 workers using AI across 10 countries.

The research showed that while there is real anxiety among workers about AI, especially fears of job loss and the pressure to keep up with fast-changing technology, there is also a growing trend of employees using AI in more advanced and creative ways. But many organisations are still stuck with old systems, old processes, and old job structures.

"The problem? Most organizations aren't keeping up. In many cases, people are ready. The systems around them are not," the company wrote. "If humans are no longer doing the work that agents take on, what does 'human' work look like now?"

Microsoft said that most organisations are still not built to fully use the benefits of this "expanded human ability" that comes with AI. The issue is not just about using new tools or training individuals, but it is a deeper system problem across leadership, company culture, management practices, and how performance is measured.

Around 1 in 5 workers are in the Frontier zone, where employees are using AI to increase productivity and about 1 in 10 workers are blocked as their companies have not adapted to AI technology.

Nearly half of all workers fall into the 'emergent zone' where both employees and organisations are still developing their use of AI, the company wrote.