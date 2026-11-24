Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella on Tuesday accused FARC dissidents of a car bombing that devastated the central city of Villavicencio on the anniversary of a landmark peace accord.

Visiting the capital of Meta department, where 25 people were injured and dozens of buildings destroyed in Monday night's bomb blast, De la Espriella said: "The bandit Antonio Medina of the (FARC) dissidents is the culprit and we are going after him."

Antonio Medina is the alias of a commander of a drug-trafficking FARC splinter group that is led by Colombia's most-wanted man, a fellow left-wing guerrilla who goes by the name Ivan Mordisco.

The explosives-packed car blew out the facade of local government headquarters, which De la Espriella said was the target.

It came as the country commemorates a November 24, 2016 peace accord that ended half a century of conflict between the state and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the largest guerrilla group in Latin America.

The treaty brought peace to large parts of Colombia but assorted guerrilla factions, including former FARC members opposed to the accord, have stepped up attacks in the past two years.

The attack came hours after a drone strike on police headquarters in the northern city of Cucuta that injured three people, including an 18-month-old baby, according to De la Espriella.

Parts of central Villavicencio were gutted by the bombing, which caused widespread shock.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Damaged cars lined nearby streets and shopfronts were ripped open.

Johan Perez was inside his hat shop on the city's main square when the bomb exploded.

"The doors were bent in, the windows shattered, some display cases inside broken," he told AFP. "We are alive by a miracle."

Nearby was the burned-out shell of a vehicle believed to have carried the explosives, sitting amid broken masonry and twisted metal.

De la Espriella, who launched a US-backed military offensive against all remaining armed groups after taking office in August, said the attack showed that "narco-terrorism is desperate because we are confronting it decisively."

Addressing "narco-terrorists" on X, he wrote: "You will answer for every drop of blood you have spilled and every business and property you have destroyed."

The attack came just hours before the 10th anniversary of the accord that persuaded the FARC, once the largest guerrilla army in the Americas, to disband.

In parts of Meta and neighbouring regions, dissident FARC factions that rejected the agreement and paramilitary gangs still operate, enriched by the proceeds of cocaine trafficking, extortion and illegal gold mining.

The country is now experiencing its worst surge in violence since the peace accord was signed.

Car bombs have returned and armed groups, including the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, which operates in the Cucuta area, increasing deploy explosive-laden drones.

Last year, a presidential candidate was assassinated on the campaign trail.

Former president Juan Manuel Santos, who negotiated the accord and later received the Nobel Peace Prize, told AFP this week the government has failed to make good on the peace accord.

"This government does not realize that to solve a good part of the problems we have today, the best recipe is to implement the agreement."

Former hostage Ingrid Betancourt sees things very differently.

The former presidential candidate, who spent more than six years in FARC captivity, told AFP the agreement had allowed former rebel leaders to escape meaningful punishment.

She backed De la Espriella's hardline security policies, saying: "The state has to step in to protect the lives and property of Colombians".

Minutes before Monday's blast, De la Espriella denounced the peace accord as a "false peace".

He has vowed to put remaining armed groups, including FARC splinter factions, "in a tomb or in prison."

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