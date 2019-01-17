Four Dead In Car Bombing In Colombia's Bogota, Says Mayor

Early images from the City TV station showed ambulances moving around the area close to the school in the south of Bogota.

World | | Updated: January 17, 2019 21:14 IST
The mayor said it seems there was a car bomb inside the General Santander School. (Representational)


Bogota: 

An apparent car bomb attack on a police cadet training school in the Colombian capital Bogota left at least four people dead and 10 injured Thursday, the city's mayor said.

"It seems there was a car bomb inside the General Santander School," said the mayor, Enrique Penalosa.

Early images from the City TV station showed ambulances moving around the area close to the school in the south of Bogota.



