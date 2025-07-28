Cluster Of Potentially Deadly Pneumonia-Like Cases Found In New York

Residents of Central Harlem in New York City have been advised to exercise caution after cases of Legionnaires' disease have been identified, prompting health authorities to launch an urgent investigation.

The New York City Department of Health reported that since around July 25, five people have been diagnosed with the severe, pneumonia-like illness in the Manhattan neighbourhood, and test results for other suspected cases are pending, The New York Post reported.

Although all confirmed patients required hospitalisation, no deaths have been reported in relation to the incidents thus far.

The Health Department is conducting an intensive investigation into water sources in the affected ZIP codes (10027, 10030, 10035, and 10037) to identify potential environmental sources of Legionella bacteria. This investigation includes testing and sampling every cooling tower system in the region.

Inhaling water droplets contaminated with Legionella bacteria, which thrive in warm water habitats such as cooling towers, large air conditioners, hot tubs, and humidifiers, is the primary cause of Legionnaires' disease. But the disease cannot be transmitted from person to person or through drinking water.

"Any New Yorkers with flu-like symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Toni Eyssallenne stated.

According to Mr Eyssallenne, early diagnosis can effectively treat the condition.

However, "adults aged 50 and older, those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions, should be particularly aware of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin."

Anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms, notably cough, fever, or shortness of breath, should seek medical attention and express concerns about Legionnaires' disease, particularly if COVID-19 testing comes back negative, authorities said.

The symptoms, which often start 2-10 days after exposure, include fever, headache, muscle aches, coughing, shortness of breath, and occasionally gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea or diarrhoea, according to the New York State official website.

Early treatment with antibiotics is effective; delayed diagnosis can lead to major problems, and the death rate can increase to as much as 10 per cent in otherwise healthy people and higher in susceptible groups, it added.