China Will Back Pakistan But Leave Iran Exposed In War: An Expert Reveals Why

As oil routes choke, missiles fly and global markets get hit, Beijing has chosen distance over intervention, signaling clear limits to its much touted partnerships at a moment of maximum strain. LIVE UPDATES

Howard Zhang, trustee of UK China Transparency, lays out the divide: "For all the language of strategic partnership, Beijing has so far offered Iran diplomatic sympathy, media amplification and ritual calls for restraint. It has not offered security guarantees, direct military backing or the sort of costly intervention that would place China squarely in Tehran's corner."

He adds, "That contrast is the real story. China's partnerships are real, but they are not equal."

The contrast sharpens as the conflict escalates. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum threatening to "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran warned any strike would trigger retaliation against US and Israeli energy assets across the region.

The fallout is already global. With the critical oil corridor effectively shut, crude prices have surged more than 70 percent this year, while US gas prices have jumped sharply, intensifying pressure on Trump as the war enters its fourth week.

At the same time, Israel has expanded operations in Lebanon, destroying the Qasmiya Bridge over the Litani River, a key link between the south and the rest of the country.

Lebanese officials called it a potential prelude to a ground invasion, while Israeli commanders signaled a prolonged campaign against Hezbollah.

Zhang argues this is not inconsistency but structure: "China does not run an alliance system in the Western sense. It prefers the softer language of 'partnership' to the harder language of treaties and mutual defence...The easiest way to understand them is to think not in terms of alliances, but in terms of hierarchy."

Within that hierarchy, Russia sits at the core, while Pakistan occupies a privileged security tier. As Zhang writes, Pakistan is "too useful, too embedded and too geographically important to be treated as just another friendly state."

Pakistan anchors China's western flank through decades of military cooperation and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, giving Beijing strategic reach toward the Arabian Sea and leverage in South Asia crises.

Iran, by contrast, falls into a lower tier. Zhang is explicit: "Iran matters to China. But it does not matter enough... Beijing likes Iran as a spoiler, a supplier and a useful diplomatic partner. It does not value Iran enough to fight for it, shield it at any cost, or tie China's own strategic freedom too tightly to Tehran's fate."

Even when Iran disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of China's oil imports passes, Beijing limited its response to calls for restraint, reinforcing that calculation in real time.

Zhang distills it into a single rule: "The question is not whether China calls another country a partner...The more useful question is where that country sits in China's hierarchy of partnerships, and how much risk Beijing is actually willing to bear on its behalf."