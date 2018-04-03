China Says It Hopes US, North Korea Leaders Meeting Can Advance Smoothly

Wang Yi said security concerns regarding the Korean Peninsula issue should be taken into account (File)
Beijing:
China hopes that a planned meeting between the leaders
of North Korea and the United States can advance smoothly, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi
said on Tuesday.
Wang, China's foreign minister and a State Councillor, told reporters in Beijing that China hoped all sides cherish the opportunity.
The reasonable security concerns of all sides regarding the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula
should be taken into account, he said.
