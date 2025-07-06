"China Has Nothing To Do With The Institution Of Dalai Lama": Pema Khandu

In a pointed remark aimed at China, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised the distinct identity of the Dalai Lama's institution, Gaden Phodrang Trust, saying that "China has nothing to do with the institution", it is rooted in Tibet and revered by the people of the Himalayan belt.

Arunachal Pradesh CM is in Dharamshala, attending the Dalai Lama's birthday eve celebrations

Speaking to ANI, "China doesn't have a field to comment on His Holiness' institution, because obviously I believe that Buddhism is there in China, but the Dalai Lama institution is not there, that is in Tibet, and all the residents of the Himalayan belt recognise it."

He further emphasised that China's connection to the Dalai Lama's institution is non-existent, stating, "China has nothing to do with the institution of the Dalai Lama, because it was not there in China. It is near Tibet and its people, and the people who follow it in the Himalayan belt, it is theirs."

During the event, Mr Khandu expressed his honor in being part of the historic occasion, saying, "It is an honour for us to celebrate the 90th birthday (of the Dalai Lama), and I came here to represent especially my people of Arunachal Pradesh, to be in this historic process."

Earlier, the 14th Dalai Lama shared a birthday message on X, expressing his appreciation for the celebrations being held in his honour by urging people to focus on cultivating compassion and peace of mind.

In a post on X, the Dalai Lama wrote, "On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism."

He humbly referred to himself as "just a simple Buddhist monk" and noted that he doesn't normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, he wished to share some thoughts on the occasion.

"While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place," the Tibetan leader affirmed.

Celebrations are underway in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, ahead of the 90th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Dalai Lama's birthday is officially observed on July 6.

The occasion is being marked with festive spirit and devotion by Tibetan communities and followers across the region.

On July 2, the Dalai Lama stated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a foundation established by him, can only recognise future reincarnations, and no one else has the authority to decide on the matter. This statement rules out any say for China in the process of naming the next Dalai Lama.

