"I Am A Simple Buddhist Monk": Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Message

Dalai Lama turns 90 today. On the eve of his birthday, "just a simple Buddhist monk" reiterated the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness and achieving peace of mind. Dalai Lama said that while he doesn't engage in birthday celebrations, if they are used to engage in initiatives that highlight altruism, he appreciates them.

Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Message:

"On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism.

I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don't normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts.

While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place.

As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion.

I develop determination and courage in my daily life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva, whose following aspiration I strive to uphold.

As long as space endures,

As long as sentient being remain,

Until then, may I too remain

To dispel the miseries of the world.

Thank you for using the opportunity of my birthday to cultivate peace of mind and compassion.

Tashi Deleg and with prayers,

Dalai Lama"

Dalai Lama hopes to live for another 40 years, he said on Saturday. "I still hope to live for over 130 years," the Dalai Lama told hundreds followers from around the world who gathered in Dharamshala, where he has lived after fleeing Tibet in 1959 in the wake of a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

"We have lost our country and we live in exile in India, but I have been able to benefit beings quite a lot. So, living here in Dharamshala, I intend to serve beings and the dharma as much as I can," he said, referring to the teachings of the Buddha, according to a translation of his speech.

Earlier on July 2, the 14th Dalai Lama stated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a foundation established by him, has the sole authority to recognise his reincarnation.

However, China insists the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama "must be approved by the Central government".