China Condems Pahalgam Attack That Killed 26, Offers "Sincere Sympathies"

Twenty-six people were killed in one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

China strongly condemned the attack.
Beijing:

Beijing's foreign ministry offered "sincere sympathies" on Wednesday following an attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir that killed dozens.

"We mourn the victims and extend our sincere sympathies to the families of the victims and the injured," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, adding China "strongly condemns this attack".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

