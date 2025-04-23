China Condems Pahalgam Attack That Killed 26, Offers "Sincere Sympathies"

Beijing's foreign ministry offered "sincere sympathies" on Wednesday following an attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir that killed dozens.

"We mourn the victims and extend our sincere sympathies to the families of the victims and the injured," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, adding China "strongly condemns this attack".

