"1 + 1 = 1": Escapee Reveals North Korea's Distorted School Curriculum

A North Korean defector has described how school lessons in his childhood focused heavily on the country's ruling family, while widespread hunger pushed him to desperate measures during detention. Charles Ryu, who says he escaped the country twice, shared his experiences during a recent appearance on the podcast Home Room Show. Ryu has spoken publicly about life under the regime since 2018.

Propaganda-focused schooling

According to Ryu, his school curriculum included six main subjects, two of which were dedicated entirely to the lives of North Korea's founding leaders.

Students studied the histories of Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il as separate subjects, alongside Noth Korean mathematics, arts and crafts and other basic lessons.

Ryu claimed that even maths lessons could be framed through ideological examples. He recalled being taught that "one plus one is one," explaining that teachers sometimes used metaphors tied to military or political messages to reinforce loyalty to the state.

Such descriptions echo long-standing reports from human rights organisations that education in North Korea strongly emphasises loyalty to the ruling Kim family.

Ryu also described how propaganda influenced children's ambitions.

While children in other countries might aspire to become doctors or lawyers, he said many North Korean students were encouraged to dedicate themselves to protecting the country's leadership.

"As a child, I imagined becoming a human shield for Kim Jong-il," he said, describing how he pictured sacrificing himself to save the leader during a hypothetical attack.

The country is currently ruled by Kim Jong-un, the third generation of the Kim dynasty.

Ryu also spoke about severe hunger during a period in detention after attempting to flee the country.

He said that while held in a cell he was so malnourished that he ate newborn rats he found in a hole in the wall. At times, he added, he even searched for undigested food to eat because of starvation.

International organisations have repeatedly warned about food shortages and malnutrition in North Korea. According to the United Nations, millions of people in the country remain vulnerable to food insecurity due to economic isolation, sanctions and natural disasters.

Speaking out after escape

Ryu said that after eventually escaping and reaching safety abroad, he began sharing his story publicly to raise awareness about conditions inside North Korea.

Defectors' testimonies remain one of the main sources of information about daily life in the secretive state, where independent media and outside reporting are tightly restricted.