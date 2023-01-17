Change Public Building To Gurudwara: Sikh Group's Application In UK

The application attracted over a dozen objections from within the Sikh community

A representative from the Sikh temple Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara has lodged an application with Telford and Wrekin Council in the UK to change Abbey House in Priorslee to a place of worship.

An application has been moved to the council for consideration to change the Priorslee building on Whitechapel Way, which was until two years ago leased by the council to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), into a Sikh Gurudwara, Shropshire Star newspaper reported.

The current gurdwara for worshippers on Church Parade in Oakengates is currently up for sale and covers 6,573 sq ft, less than a quarter of the size of Abbey House built in 1990 and providing 28,886 sq ft of space.

In the application, Sikh representative Inderjit Singh Gill, said: "The intention is to use this building as a place of worship for the Sikh Community in Shropshire and surrounding areas.

"There will be a priest living on-site, a kitchen, and community facilities for worship and improvement of well-being," Gill said.

The application has, however, attracted over a dozen objections from within the Sikh community as some members of the current gurdwara in Oakengates, slamming the move, said they wanted to stay put.

"The one in Oakengates is fully sustainable and has been for many years. It's taken over 30 years of hard work," Sukhjit Singh said.

"The current property is freehold and the new proposed property is only a leasehold which will cost so much to run, it is our family temple that we have used since being born -- we do not want it to get shut or moved," he added.

Others spoke of the cost of living crisis, traffic as well as transportation issues.

Mohinder Kaur, a female protestor, said: "I have been attending Oakengates Gurdwara for the last 30 years plus, which is nearer for me with public transport. I'm elderly and I feel I will not be able to attend the new place of worship."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)