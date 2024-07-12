17-Year-Old Boy Arrested After UK Gurdwara Attack With Bladed Weapon: Cops

The officers arrested the teenage boy on suspicion of attempted murder. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy remains in custody after two women were injured in an incident involving a "bladed weapon" at a gurdwara in Kent, south-east England, local police said on Friday.

Kent Police said its officers were called to the Siri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend on Thursday evening to investigate reports that a male had entered the place of worship and attempted to assault those inside.

"It was reported that a male had entered the location and attempted to assault those in attendance whilst armed with a bladed weapon. Nobody was seriously injured during the incident but two women required medical attention for cuts and bruises," Kent Police said in a statement.

The officers arrested the teenage boy on suspicion of attempted murder and a religiously aggravated public order offence and also recovered the bladed weapon from the scene. The police have described it as an "isolated incident" and said that nobody else is currently being sought in connection with their investigation into the attack.

"We understand the community's concerns in relation to the events at the gurdwara, however we are treating it as an isolated incident," said Detective Superintendent Ian Dyball of Kent Police.

"Patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we thank the community for their ongoing support and assistance," he said.

