Chandra Grahan 2020: Know Date, Timings And All Other Details

2020 Chandra Grahan Image: Best time to watch lunar eclipse will be at 12:54 am. (Representational)

The second lunar eclipse also known as Chandra Grahan is set to appear on June 5. The skygazers will be able to view the phenomenon in most parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antartica.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth places itself between the Sun and the moon. Astronomers across the world have termed Friday's lunar eclipse as 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'.

Chandra Grahan 2020: Timings

The Chandra Grahan will begin at 11:15 PM on June 5 and it will end at 2:34 AM on June 6. The entire phenomenon will last for approximately 3 hours and 19 minutes.

Chandra Grahan 2020: Best Time To Watch

As the whole phenomenon of Chandra Grahan will last for approximately, the best time for the skygazers to catch the glimpse of the lunar eclipse will be at 12:54 am.

Chandra Grahan 2020: How to Watch

According to the astronomers, no special glasses are required to watch Chandra Grahan and it is totally safe to watch with naked eyes.

In the case of a partial lunar eclipse, though the phenomenon can be watched with naked eyes, it is however recommended to use binoculars or telescopes to see a lunar eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2020: What NASA Says

According to an article on the NASA's website, "The Moon will be close enough to opposite the Sun that it will pass through part of the partial shadow of the Earth, called a partial penumbral eclipse of the Moon. During this eclipse the Moon will not be in the sky for most of the Americas. If we could see the Moon, the slight dimming during this eclipse will not be noticeable without instrumentation. For spacecraft at the Moon such as the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), the reduction in solar power is noticeable."