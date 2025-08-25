On CCTV, Man On Fire Seen Running On UK Street After Arson Attack At Indian Eatery

At least five people were injured in a suspected arson attack at an Indian restaurant in east London, police said Sunday. Two people, including a teenager, were arrested on suspicion of setting fire at the 'Indian Aroma' eatery on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill on Friday evening, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Roger said.

The incident happened at 9 pm (GMT) when the restaurant was packed with diners. A CCTV footage from inside the restaurant showed three masked people walking in and throwing a liquid on the floor. Soon, flames engulfed the room, sparking chaos among diners and staff members as they tried to escape.

Footage from outside the diner showed a man-- with his clothes on fire-- running out of the eatery.

❗️Indian Restaurant FIREBOMBED in "Arson Attack" - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 CCTV Shows Man Fleeing ON FIRE!



A suspected arson attack at Indian Aroma in Ilford - near London - has left three people fighting for their lives. Footage from the scene shows a group, with their faces covered, pouring liquid… pic.twitter.com/P588q3xScM — RT_India (@RT_India_news) August 24, 2025

Several Injured

At least three women and two men, believed to be diners at the eatery, suffered burn injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service before being taken to the hospital.

Two of them - a man and a woman - remain in a life-threatening condition, the police said.

"It is also believed there are two further victims who left the scene before officers arrived. Efforts remain ongoing to identify them," the police said.

Per a BBC report, it took firefighters 90 minutes to extinguish the fire after the flames took hold.

Dina Michael, who witnessed the blaze, told the publication, "I turned around and see some guy running like a fireball.

"He was fully on fire. One of my friends came with a water bucket, and we were just trying to put the fire down."

Arrests Made

Police on Sunday arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and they remain in police custody.

"While we have made two arrests, our investigation continues at pace so we can piece together what happened on Friday evening," said Detective Rogers of the Met Police's Central Specialist Crime North unit.

"I know the community members are concerned and shocked by this incident. I would urge anyone with any information or concerns to come forward and speak to the police," he said.

Probe Underway

The London Fire Brigade said it continues to investigate the cause of the blaze.

"We were called at 9:02 pm to reports of a fire at a restaurant on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Part of the ground-floor restaurant was damaged by fire," a spokesperson said.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued five people from the restaurant. They were all taken to the hospital by the London Ambulance Service. Around nine further people were able to leave the restaurant before firefighters arrived," the spokesperson said.

There was a large police presence in the Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill, area of the restaurant over the weekend.

About The Restaurant

The restaurant, managed by Rohit Kaluvala, describes itself as being dedicated to serving the "authentic flavours of India".

"Some of our clientele include movie executives, film and television crews, religious and cultural events, charity and business events, and religious and cultural events. Our restaurant is highly known for both its first-rate customer service and its high-quality, distinctive Indian cuisine served with its authentic recipes," its website notes, highlighting curry award wins over the years.