"Active Shooter" At US Army Base In Georgia, Casualties Reported

After an active shooter was reported on Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, parts of the army post were locked down on Wednesday.

Fort Stewart said in a Facebook post that "casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing." However, it is not clear whether the casualties include injuries, deaths or both. Moreover, Fort Stewart's Facebook page instructed all personnel locked in the area to "stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors."

"We are currently assessing the situation but we can confirm an active shooter," Lt. Col. Angel Tomko said.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It's home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division and family members.

The fort said that the shooter was in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Community Superintendent Brian Perry told WTOC-TV, that the fort's three elementary schools are also on lockdown. The schools have 1,400 students.

