"Democracy Is In Danger": Canadians Boycott US Vacations Over Trump's Policies

Rosalie Cote and her parents vacationed in the US state of Maine every summer for 25 years -- but this year they are staying home, incensed like many Canadians by Donald Trump's threats of annexation and tariffs.

The United States was the top destination for Canadian tourists, with 20.4 million visits reported last year by the US Travel Association, pumping some US$20.5 billion into the American economy and supporting 140,000 jobs.

But that number is expected to plummet this year as Canadians -- the targets of relentless attacks by an America First president intent on wielding tariffs as a policy tool and who speaks frequently of turning their country into the 51st state -- cancel their travel plans.

"We don't want to support the United States. It's a matter of principle," explains Cote.

Romane Gauvreau cancelled her mountain biking trip to Vermont and a family vacation to Maine.

"We don't want to go to a place where democracy is in danger, where people suffer great injustices, and where people are being deported," Gauvreau told AFP.

They are not outliers. A recent Abacus Data survey found 56 percent of Canadians have changed or cancelled their travel plans to the United States.

Bookings to American destinations in February alone fell 40 percent compared to the same month last year, while 20 percent of pre-existing reservations were cancelled, according to the travel agency Flight Centre Canada.

Canadians who typically spend winters in warmer southern US states, colloquially known as "snowbirds" and whose numbers are estimated to top one million, are also rethinking their plans.

Andre Laurent, a retired civil servant, spent half of each of the past 22 years in Florida to escape Canada's frigid winters.

But he says everything has changed and become "unpleasant" since the return of Trump to the Oval Office in January. And so, he decided to sell his Florida home.

"I no longer felt welcomed and I even felt like I was betraying my country," he said.

Five of the six Canadians who lived in his Florida gated community also decided to leave the United States permanently.

'Choose Canada'

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau, whose final days in office were marked by Trump slapping tariffs or threats of tariffs on many Canadian goods, urged his countrymen to consider vacationing closer to home to show their patriotism.

"Choose Canada" videos quickly spread on social media, touting Canadian destinations such as the majestic Rocky Mountains in the west or Prince Edward Island, which inspired Lucy Maud Montgomery's best-selling novel "Anne of Green Gables," in the east.

Travel agencies were quick to leap on the trend.

At Nuance du monde, they no longer promote trips to the United States. "We're boycotting them in light of the current situation," said company director Samy Hammadache, adding that the loss of tourism will have "quite a significant" impact on the US tourism sector.

Agencies are already noticing a shift in Canadian bookings to destinations such as Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada instead of the United States.

Canadian airline Flair Airlines responded to a decline in demand for flights to popular US destinations by increasing flights to Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

"These decisions are based on market needs and demand," said Kim Bowie, director of communications for the airline said.

Tourism professor Michel Archambault predicted that the trend will see Canadian "domestic tourism reach record levels this year."

He pointed to a Leger survey that found six out of 10 Canadians plan to vacation in Canada, adding that this is quite unusual.

A recent drop in the value of the Canadian dollar also made US travel less affordable.

For Cote, however, it's about standing up for Canada: "We must spend money at home rather than with our neighbors who play dirty tricks on us."

