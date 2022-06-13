Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tests Positive For COVID-19

Justin Trudeau said that he will be following public health guidelines and isolating. (File)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted," Trudeau said in a tweet on Monday.

Trudeau last tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

