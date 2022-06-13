Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tests Positive For COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated.
"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted," Trudeau said in a tweet on Monday.
I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022
Trudeau last tested positive for COVID-19 in January.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)