Canada's Highway 401 Crash And Road Rage Fight Cause Major Traffic Disruptions

A multivehicle crash and a roadragefueled fight broke out on Torontos Highway 401 over the weekend.

Read Time: 2 mins
Toronto's Highway 401 saw two separate incidents over the weekend: a multi-vehicle crash and a road-rage altercation, both causing major disruptions for drivers, according to CTV News. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), a collision involving a tanker truck and several other vehicles blocked all westbound lanes near Avenue Road around 11:15 p.m.

One person was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, and traffic did not fully resume until the following morning at 10:20 am.

A separate incident occurred later on, when a video posted on X by @CrimeWatchTO surfaced showing a physical fight on the shoulder of Highway 401 near Highway 400. Multiple vehicles were pulled over, and a group of men exited their cars to engage in a fistfight while onlookers watched.

Sgt Kerry Schmidt of the OPP confirmed officers are aware of the incident, which appears to have stemmed from road rage. No charges have been laid so far, but the matter is under investigation, as per news report.

Road users are being urged to avoid aggression and to report any dangerous behaviour to the authorities. OPP also reminded the public of the safety risks when tensions escalate on high-speed highways.

Highway 401, Road Rage, OPP
