Canada's Highway 401 Crash And Road Rage Fight Cause Major Traffic Disruptions

Toronto's Highway 401 saw two separate incidents over the weekend: a multi-vehicle crash and a road-rage altercation, both causing major disruptions for drivers, according to CTV News. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), a collision involving a tanker truck and several other vehicles blocked all westbound lanes near Avenue Road around 11:15 p.m.

Friday night on the 401

One person was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, and traffic did not fully resume until the following morning at 10:20 am.

UPDATE (11:35 p.m.): All eastbound and westbound lanes on #Hwy401 between Allen Road and Avenue Road in Toronto are blocked. Avoid the area and plan alternate routes. More updates to come. ^pia — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) September 13, 2025

A separate incident occurred later on, when a video posted on X by @CrimeWatchTO surfaced showing a physical fight on the shoulder of Highway 401 near Highway 400. Multiple vehicles were pulled over, and a group of men exited their cars to engage in a fistfight while onlookers watched.

Weston Rd & 401 - Individuals fighting on the 401 highway in North York leads to a pit maneuver + hit and run pic.twitter.com/obqJrqOIed — Toronto Crime Watch (@CrimewatchTO) September 14, 2025

Sgt Kerry Schmidt of the OPP confirmed officers are aware of the incident, which appears to have stemmed from road rage. No charges have been laid so far, but the matter is under investigation, as per news report.

Road users are being urged to avoid aggression and to report any dangerous behaviour to the authorities. OPP also reminded the public of the safety risks when tensions escalate on high-speed highways.