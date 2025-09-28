Canada Wants To Attract Tech Workers Who Won't Get US H-1B Visas

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wants to attract employees from the technology sector who might have previously worked in the US before President Donald Trump's new visa charges.

"What is clear is that the opportunity to attract people who previously would've got so-called H-1B visas," Carney told reporters in London on Saturday. He added that many of those workers are in the tech sector and willing to move for work.

Trump signed an executive order last week imposing $100,000 fees on new H-1Bs, creating confusion and frustration for companies that rely on the program to bring in global talent in computer programming, engineering and other roles.

As the Canadian government reviews its immigration strategy, it will take into account absorbing this type of talent and will have a "clear offering on that," Carney said.

Germany and the UK are also touting themselves as an alternative destination for skilled workers who are now facing extra hurdles to reach the US.

