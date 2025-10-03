Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Arson Attempt, Shooting

A movie theatre in Canada's Ontario province has pulled several screenings of Indian films after it became the target of arson and shooting attacks on two separate occasions in the past week. Authorities at Film.ca Cinemas in Oakville linked the attacks to theatre showings of South Asian films and withdrew the screenings of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG from the theatre.

The theatre was first targeted on September 25 at around 5:20 am. According to Halton police, two suspects carrying red gas cans "used a flammable liquid to ignite a fire at the exterior entrance doors of the theatre."

"The fire remained contained to the exterior of the property, with the theatre sustaining moderate damage," police said.

A security camera video shared online by Film.ca showed a grey SUV arriving at around 2 am. A person wearing a hoodie appears to recce the theatre entrance before driving away. The same SUV returned to the parking lot twice again. At around 5.15 am, a white SUV entered. Shortly after, the video shows two individuals arriving at the doors of the theatre and beginning to pour liquid out of red jerrycans. They then light a match and throw it on the ground.

Police described the first suspect as a white person wearing black pants, a black hoodie, dark-coloured high-top shoes, gloves and a medical mask.

The second was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, white slip-on sandals, white socks, gloves and a medical mask and was carrying a cell phone.

The second attack happened a week later, on October 2, when a single suspect fired multiple rounds through the entrance doors of the building at 1:50 am. Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned male with a heavy build, wearing all-black clothing and a black face mask.

Investigators believe both attacks were targeted incidents and requested anyone with information regarding these investigations to contact the District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Sources said the attacks might be linked to Khalistani extremists in the area, but Halton police have not said anything about the motive. Though in the past, a temple in Oakville had received Khalistani threats, there is no confirmation regarding their involvement in this case.

Theatre Reacts

The CEO of Film.ca, Jeff Knoll, posted a video on social media saying the attacks were tied to theatre showings of South Asian films. He said, "We are going to play what we want to play, when we want to play it," and said the theatre will continue the screening of South Asian movies.

However, in a later statement shared on Thursday, Film.ca said, "Evidence seems to show that the participation in the exhibition of South Asian films has led to these incidents at our theatre and other theatres across the GTA."

The theatre said that as a result of violent attacks, they are withdrawing screenings of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG.

"We understand that these incidents may be connected to disagreements within the South Asian film industry. While we want to be clear that we do not wish to bow to threats, the situation has escalated to the point where we must take every precaution to protect our community," the statement continued.

The screening lineup on the theatre's website showed no South Asian movies in the lineup.