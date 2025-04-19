Canada Polls 2025: Who Are The Big Players, What Are The Parties

Canada is gearing up for a pivotal election on April 28, with the Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, and the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, neck-and-neck in the polls. The outcome will determine the next prime minister, as the leader of the party that wins the most seats traditionally assumes the role. This election marks a significant shift, as it's the first time in a decade without former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the ballot.

Mark Carney: The Incumbent Prime Minister

Mark Carney, 60, is the incumbent prime minister, having taken over the role just a few weeks ago. He was chosen by his party with over 85% of the vote to succeed Trudeau as Liberal leader. Carney's background as the head of the Banks of Canada and England has earned him recognition for his financial expertise. Notably, he navigated the 2008 financial crash and Brexit. Born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Carney is the first Canadian prime minister from the north. He has taken a firm stance against US President Donald Trump's tariffs, vowing retaliation and asserting that Canada will never become the 51st US state. However, Carney's lack of experience in public office in Canada and limited fluency in French may pose challenges.

Pierre Poilievre: The Conservative Challenger

Pierre Poilievre, 45, has been a prominent figure in Canadian politics for nearly two decades. He was first elected to the House of Commons at 25, making him one of the youngest MPs of the time and has consistently advocated for low taxes and small government. Poilievre has a confrontational style of politics and has attacked the Liberals and Trudeau, promising a return to "common sense politics" and resonating with Canadians concerned about the housing crisis, stagnant wages, and high living costs. He also said that the Liberals' “disastrous” and “woke” policies have worsened the quality of life in Canada. However, his populist approach has led to comparisons to Trump, which Poilievre has sought to distance himself from. Trump himself has said Poilievre is not "MAGA enough," while tech titan Elon Musk has praised the Conservative leader.

Yves-François Blanchet: The Bloc Québécois Leader

Yves-François Blanchet, 60, leads the Bloc Québécois, a Quebec sovereignist party that only runs candidates in the French-speaking province. While unlikely to become prime minister, the party's popularity in Quebec can significantly impact the election outcome. Blanchet has been frank in his criticism of Trump's rhetoric, calling the 25% US tariffs on Canadian aluminum rhetoric nonsense. He has pushed for Quebec to diversify its trade partners and secure a prominent seat in Canada's economic planning. With the US tariffs affecting Quebec's aluminum industry, Blanchet's message may resonate with voters.

Jagmeet Singh: The New Democratic Party Leader

Jagmeet Singh, 46, is the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), a left-leaning party focused on worker and labour issues. He made history as the first ethnic minority and practicing Sikh to lead a major Canadian party. The NDP had supported the Trudeau government, but Singh tore up the "supply and confidence" agreement, citing the Liberals' handling of a railway work stoppage. With polls indicating only 8.5% of Canadians intend to vote for the NDP, as of mid-April, the party faces a challenge in retaining seats and maintaining official party status.

Key Poll Numbers:

- Liberals: 43% in Quebec

- Bloc Québécois: 23% in Quebec

- NDP: 8.5% nationally

