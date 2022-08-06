Can Twitter Buyout Deal Proceed As Planned? Elon Musk Has An Answer

Musk sought to back out on July 8 without paying a $1 billion breakup fee. (File)

Elon Musk said that if Twitter Inc. could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on original terms.

"However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not," Musk tweeted early on Saturday.

Twitter on Thursday dismissed Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact".

Musk made the claims in a countersuit filed under seal last Friday, which was made public on Thursday.

