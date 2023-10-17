''Can Detect Criminal Behaviour'': Dubai Police Unveils Driverless, AI-Powered Patrol Cars

They are expected to be rolled out next year.

In a move to revolutionise security and enhance safety in residential areas, Dubai Police recently revealed plans to deploy fully electric, self-driving patrol cars equipped with Artificial intelligence. A prototype of the high-tech patrol car was unveiled in the five-day GITEX Global 2023, which commenced at Dubai World Trade Centre on October 16.

''Dubai Police Boost Residential Security with Self-Driving Patrols Equipped with 360-Degree Cameras and Facial Recognition Technology,'' a picture of the patrol car was captioned on X.

The patrol's main objective is to boost security coverage and is designed specifically for residential zones. Notably, the vehicle's battery lasts up to 15 hours and can reach speeds of 5 to 7 kilometres per hour.

It features an advanced camera with a 360-degree capture capability. Additionally, with its smart technology and artificial intelligence, the vehicle can detect criminal behaviour, recognize faces, and read car license plates.

Further, the patrol is also equipped with direct communication technologies, allowing it to liaise in real-time with the Command and Control Center at the Dubai Police's General Operations Department.

Lt Rashid bin Haidar, representing the Dubai Police's General Department of Administrative Affairs, added that the car is also equipped with an onboard drone. ''This drone can access areas the vehicle cannot and maintains direct wireless communication with the patrol once launched,'' he said.

''We have custom-made the entire mechanical system of this vehicle. Each wheel has an independent steering, braking, and throttle system. This means the vehicle can move forward, backward, or sideways, and even perform donut moves. When it moves, it is so silent that you can barely hear it,'' Fareed Al Jawhari, a spokesperson for Micropolis Robotics, which designed the machine, told Khaleej Times.

The autonomous police patrol car requires further testing but is expected to hit the streets by this time next year.

