Dubai Police Adds Tesla Cybertruck To Its Luxury Patrol Fleet, Elon Musk Reacts

The Cybertruck joins Dubai Polices impressive collection of high-performance patrol vehicles

The Dubai Police General Command in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently announced the addition of an all-electric Tesla Cybertruck to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet.

''The Dubai Police General Command has added the Tesla Cybertruck, the modern electric car with a futuristic design, to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet,'' wrote Dubai Police while sharing pictures of the Tesla Cybertruck on X. Notably, the supercar sports a green and white wrap to match the country's current police cruisers and its hood also includes the Dubai Police logo.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reacted to the post and wrote, ''Cool'' along with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

Cybertruck also commented on the post and wrote, ''Very cool to see - thanks for the trust.''

The Cybertruck joins Dubai Police's impressive collection of high-performance patrol vehicles, including the flagship Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Aventador, Audi R8 Coupe V10, Bentley Continental GT, McLaren MP4-12C, Aston Martin One-77, Mercedes-AMG GT63 S and Maserati GranTurismo.

Notably, the truck is made of stainless steel used in rockets and the electric vehicle has a unique, geometric design. The Tesla website claims that the truck offers "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car". It has a range of 250–500 miles (400–800 km) and an estimated 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds. The higher-end version of the Cybertruck is priced at $99,990 (Rs 83,29,052) in the U.S. and the company delivers the vehicle only in the country.

The demand for the Cybertruck has grown because of the vehicle's futuristic design, aesthetic and functionality. Additionally, the growing consumer shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions has played a significant role in the Cybertruck's popularity.

The vehicle has also become the new status car, with many celebrities flaunting pictures of it on social media. Last month, Saudi Prince Turki bin Salman Al Saud also purchased a Cybertruck, a picture of which went viral on social media.