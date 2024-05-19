Pic Shows Saudi Arabia's Prince Posing With His Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk Reacts

The truck is made of stainless steel and the electric vehicle has a unique, geometric design

Tesla's Cybertruck has become the new status car, with many celebrities flaunting pictures of it on social media. Recently, Saudi prince Turki bin Salman Al Saud also purchased a new Cybertruck, a picture of which is going viral on social media. The picture also caught the attention of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, which manufactures Cybertrucks.

The picture of the Saudi prince was shared by X user Andrea Stroppa. In the image, the prince is seen standing beside a Cybertruck while making the peace sign with his fingers. According to Stroppa, Turki bin Salman Al Saud recently bought the Tesla vehicle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reposted the prince's viral photo with a one-word caption. He simply wrote, ''Cool.''

''Everyone loves the Cybertruck,'' one user wrote, reacting to the picture. Another person commented, ''Saw this one outside today and it looked even more alien and futuristic in person. Quite a spectacle which may be the most risky part of driving it; how all the people around are currently reacting to it by taking photos and gazing over. Cool truck.''

''When are you opening Superchargers in Saudi Arabia? I wanna buy my mom a Tesla. She deserves one,'' asked a third.

''Wow, that cybertruck is quite the ride! It's awesome to see people exploring sustainable transportation options. Balancing style and eco-consciousness is key in today's world,'' added a fourth. A fifth user stated, ''He definitely looks like a happy Cybertruck owner. Enjoy the truck, Prince Turki!''

Socialite Kim Kardashian, singer Lady Gaga, songwriter Pharrell Williams, tennis star Serena Williams, basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, singer Justin Bieber, television host Jay Leno, and music power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce are among those who own a Cybertruck.

The truck is made of stainless steel used in rockets and the electric vehicle has a unique, geometric design. The Tesla website claims that the truck offers "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car". It has a range of 250–500 miles (400–800 km) and an estimated 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds. The higher-end version of the Cybertruck is priced at $99,990 (Rs 83,29,052) in the U.S. and the company delivers the vehicle only in the country.

The demand for the Cybertruck has grown because of the vehicle's futuristic design, aesthetic and functionality. Additionally, the growing consumer shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions has played a significant role in the Cybertruck's popularity.