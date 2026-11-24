A father in California died after falling around 500 feet down a steep mountain gulch while trying to help his son, who had slipped on an icy trail during a hike. The incident took place on Sunday, November 22, on Mount Baden-Powell in Southern California's San Gabriel Mountains. The victim, identified as Guillermo Alejandro Batres, was hiking with his son when the accident occurred. The two were reportedly attempting to reach the summit of the 9,399-foot mountain when the younger hiker lost his footing on the icy terrain, New York Post reported.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Batres' niece, Jennifer Morse, the father immediately tried to help his son get back on his feet. "As Guillermo tried to help him up, he slipped on ice and fell approximately 500 feet down a steep gulch. Guillermo died in the fall, leaving his family shocked, grieving, and facing an unimaginable loss," Jennifer wrote.

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 10:09 am. Teams from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the emergency. An air unit was also deployed to the mountain, and Batres' body was subsequently recovered.

Details about the son's condition have not been disclosed in the information shared by the family.

The GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the family manage funeral costs and other expenses following his death. The fundraiser has set a target of $12,000 and had collected more than $9,350 at the time of reporting.

Mount Baden-Powell, located in the Angeles National Forest in Southern California, is a popular hiking destination. However, its steep terrain can become particularly dangerous during winter when snow and ice cover sections of the trail. Batres' death came just two days after another hiker was reportedly rescued following a fall of around 300 feet on the same mountain.

Who Was Guillermo Alejandro Batres?

Batres was an experienced outdoorsman, ultramarathon runner and certified ultra-running coach. According to his Instagram profile, he received his certification from the United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy (UESCA) on July 3, 2025.

As an ultra-running coach, he helped athletes prepare for endurance events that go beyond traditional marathon distances, including 50-mile and 100-mile races as well as multi-day running competitions.