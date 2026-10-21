British Bodybuilder Dies After Collapsing On Stage Day Before 34th Birthday

A 33-year-old bodybuilder from the UK died after collapsing on stage during a major competition, just a day before what would have been his 34th birthday. According to the New York Post, Mateusz Chmura was competing in the finals of the Physical Culture Association (PCA) British Finals in Telford, England, when he suddenly collapsed during his routine in front of a shocked audience.

Medical personnel rushed to the stage to provide emergency treatment, and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

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The organisers revealed that the event was stopped while Mateusz was treated. They further added that after he was rushed to the hospital, and before news of his death was known, a meeting was held with the athletes. It was decided to resume the event.

The tragic news was shared by the UK's Physical Culture Association (PCA). "It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Mateusz Chmura, 33, from Wakefield, has passed away," PCA wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Mateusz was competing in the Classic Bodybuilding Medium category at the PCA British Finals at the Telford International Centre on Sunday 18 October."

The tragedy comes just two months after Chmura married his wife, Patrycja. Organisers of the event expressed profound sorrow over the incident, offering their condolences to his family and friends.

PCA wrote, "Our deepest condolences go to his wife, family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him."

He was relatively new to competitive bodybuilding, having only taken part in his very first show two weeks prior, where he placed second.

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The official cause of his death has not yet been publicly released.

Meanwhile, Chmura's grieving wife has warned the public against unauthorised fundraising campaigns, urging people not to donate to fake online pages claiming to collect money in her family's name, the media outlet reported.